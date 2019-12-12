Snowflake at the Kiln Theatre: first look photos

WhatsOnStage has an exclusive first look at the Kiln Theatre's production of Snowflake, playing until 25 January with a press night on 16 December.

Elliot Levey and Ellen Robertson in Snowflake

© Manuel Harlan

Elliot Levey and Ellen Robertson reprise their roles from the original run, which played at the Old Fire Station, Oxford. They are joined by Amber James in Clare Lizzimore's production.

Snowflake tells of generational conflict between fathers and daughters, as Andy prepares for Maya's return over Christmas after three years away.

Design is by Jeremy Herbert, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound by Elena Peña and additional casting by Amy Ball. Director Lizzimore and playwright Mike Bartlett both won an Olivier Award in 2015 for their production of Bull, which played at the Young Vic.

