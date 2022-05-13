Sky Arts to broadcast Backstage: Ralph Fiennes in Straight Line Crazy

Sky Arts is set to broadcast a one-off special entitled Backstage: Ralph Fiennes in Straight Line Crazy

David Hare's drama at London's Bridge Theatre received a positive review from WhatsOnStage lead critic Sarah Crompton, saying: "It's stirring, engrossing stuff, smoothly directed by Nicholas Hytner, purring along at pace, and full of thought-provoking observations."

Presented by journalist Luke Jones, the programme will include interview segments with Fiennes, Hare and Hytner, interwoven with excerpts of the play itself (courtesy of NT Live).

Hytner commented: "It's a pleasure to be part of a programme which really delves into the craft of theatre-making and takes the work seriously. Sky Arts have given us a rare space on television to discuss our inspirations and process. It is wonderful to see them continuing to champion the theatre as COVID-cautious audiences return."

Straight Line Crazy tracks the life of Robert Moses, an urban planner who shaped the city we now call New York, becoming one of its most powerful and highly controversial figures in the process.

Alongside Fiennes, the cast also includes Alisha Bailey (as Mariah Heller), Samuel Barnett (as Ariel Porter), David Bromley (as Stamford Fergus), Al Coppola (as Walter McQuade), Siobhán Cullen (as Finnuala Connell), Ian Kirkby (as Lewis Mumford), Alana Maria (as Shirley Hayes), Dani Moseley (as Carol Ames), Guy Paul (as Henry Vanderbilt), Helen Schlesinger (as Jane Jacobs), Mary Stillwaggon Stewart (as Nicole Sawyer) and Danny Webb (as Governor Al Smith).

The production features designs by Bob Crowley, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound by George Dennis and music by George Fenton.

Commissioned by Barbara Lee for Sky Arts, and co-executive produced by Danny O'Brien and Debby Lee for Like a Shot Entertainment, a transmission date is still to be revealed.

Tickets for performances through to 18 June at the Bridge Theatre are available below.