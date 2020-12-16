Sky Arts freeview channel unveils festive shows including National Theatre and The Sound of Music

Sky Arts has unveiled its pre-Christmas programming for its freeview channel.

On 21 December at 9pm, the channel will broadcast the National Theatre's production of Twelfth Night with Tamsin Greig, Oliver Chris, Daniel Ezra and Phoebe Fox, while a week later at the same time the channel will present Jane Eyre – Sally Cookson's version of the classic text.

Ballet Lorent will perform Rumpelstiltskin on 19 December from 11am – the third in a trilogy of adaptations of the classic Brothers Grimm fairy tales. Jason Manford will lead a variety of big names performing Christmas hits from the Royal Albert Hall from 5.15pm on the same day.

On the morning of Sunday 20 December (6am), Jorden Morris' ballet take on Moulin Rouge! will be performed. Later that day, the Royal Ballet's 2017 Nutcracker will be presented, while that evening a new behind-the-scenes show will explore Glyndebourne opera festival's attempts to stage pieces during the pandemic.

The South Bank Sky Arts Awards will also take place that Sunday from 8pm to 9pm.

The Sound of Music Live! led by Carrie Underwood, will be staged at 9pm on Tuesday 22 December, while at the same time the following day, Jesus Christ Superstar will be presented. This is the all-star production with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and Jason Tam.