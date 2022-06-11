Six's Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss announced as writers of Tonys opening number

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, co-writers of Six, have been announced as the writers of this year's Tony Awards opening number.

The pair, who originated the multi-award-winning musical about the six wives of Henry VIII as a student show almost exactly have a decade ago, have penned the start to this year's prestigious ceremony at Radio City Hall in New York.

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) is hosting the ceremony and has been rehearsing the number this week, sharing tidbits of choreography.

The Tonys will be taking place tomorrow night, with WhatsOnStage coming to you live from the red carpet and winners room with all the latest coverage and reactions.

This year's nominations are led by A Strange Loop in the musicals category with The Lehman Trilogy, first seen at the National Theatre, leading the plays. You can find out more here.

Other shows set to perform tomorrow night include The Music Man, MJ, Company, Girl from the North Country, Six and the original cast of Spring Awakening'', 15 years after their Tonys opening.