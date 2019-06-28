Six West End extension announced alongside new Queens casting

A new West End extension has been announced for Six the musical.

The show is currently running at the Arts Theatre and today announces a new six month booking period to 5 July 2020. The seats will go on sale today at 12 noon.

Four new cast members have also been announced for the show, with Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn), Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr), Collette Guitart (dance captain/understudy) and Shekinah Macfarlane (alternate Catherine of Aragon and Anna of Cleves) joining the cast.

Millie O'Connell and Maiya Quansah Breed's final performance will be 13 October and Steers and Bowman will take over from 15 October. Three new sing-a-long performances will run on 8 October, 2 January and 6 March.

The show recently announced it would be heading out on a UK tour and casting for that will be announced in due course.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with co-direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Joe Beighton and orchestrations by Tom Curran.