New version of Six made available for licensing to amateur school groups

Concord Theatricals has announced that a full-length adaptation of Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss' hit WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical Six is now available for licensing to amateur school groups across the UK and Ireland.

Six: Teen Edition is described as being "modified for performance by teen actors for family audiences".

Marlow and Moss commented: "This feels like a real full-circle moment. We wrote Six for our female and non-binary friends to perform when we were all students, so to now have this teen edition for schools enabling young people to take the mic, use their voice and claim their own space is truly humbling."

Sharing the testimonies of the six wives of Henry VIII through uptempo pop songs and ballads, the musical is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

The creative team also includes set designer Emma Bailey, costume designer Gabriella Slade, lighting designer Tim Deiling and sound designer Paul Gatehouse. The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

The production is currently running in both the West End and on Broadway and also touring across the UK, Australia, New Zealand and North America.

