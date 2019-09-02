Six the Musical takes over the Tower of London for a flashmob

The Queens came to the Tower of London over the weekend as the cast of Six performed a special flashmob alongside droves of fans.

The smash-hit musical about the six wives of Henry VIII, which won a WhatsOnStage Award earlier this year (after being nominated for six) performed at midday outside the iconic London landmark.

The Queens in their royal carriages! @sixthemusical pic.twitter.com/QCl07sECnn — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) August 31, 2019

"Too many years lost in history!" Welcome to the Tower of London, @sixthemusical Queens! pic.twitter.com/fFynv0NQoc — The Tower of London (@TowerOfLondon) August 31, 2019

The show continues to run at the Arts Theatre in the West End, and from October will embark on a major UK tour. A Broadway run will commence in spring 2020.

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with co-direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Joe Beighton and orchestrations by Tom Curran.