Six the Musical to perform flashmob at the Tower of London

Six the Musical will perform a special flashmob at the Tower of London on Saturday 31 August, it has been revealed by the show's social channels.

The smash-hit musical about the six wives of Henry VIII, which won a WhatsOnStage Award earlier this year (after being nominated for six) will perform the flashmob in front of the Tower of London (there is a link to the map here) at midday.

Six has book, music and lyrics by Marlow and Moss and is directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage. The show is choreographed by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille with set from Emma Bailey, costume from Gabriella Slade, lighting from Tim Deiling and sound from Paul Gatehouse.

Attendees are encouraged to join in and dance along to the routine, which you can learn below: