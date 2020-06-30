Six the Musical cancels all West End performances until end of September

The Arts Theatre in London, home of Six the Musical has stated that all performances up until and including 27 September 2020 have been suspended.

While officially the West End has only cancelled performances up to 2 August, many venues and productions are taking it upon themselves to extend these dates further. Earlier this month producer Cameron Mackintosh said that none of his four shows – Hamilton, Mary Poppins, Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera would be reopening before 2021.

However, the London musical Sleepless revealed last week that it would begin performances from late August, with socially distanced audiences – something made possible by the large size of its venue in Wembley Park.

While the West End show may not be playing, Six has announced drive-in performances in 12 different locations across the summer, with audiences of up to 300 vehicles. You can find out more here.

The West End venue has said that: "tickets held for cancelled performances of Six at the Arts Theatre are unable to be directly transferred to tickets for newly announced Drive-In tour of Six".

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.

It had just opened for previews on Broadway when the pandemic struck. It won the inaugural BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical earlier this year at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Venues and companies have repeatedly called for a support package by the Government while the lockdown continues, though nothing has yet materialised.