Six the Musical to hold drive-in performances in 12 locations this summer

Six the Musical has unveiled drive-in performances will be taking place in 12 locations from August.

While the show's tour and West End productions have been put on hold due to the ongoing pandemic, drive-in shows will be permitted under new government rules. Three-hundred vehicles can attend each show with a maximum of seven people allowed per car. There will be an adjacent space next to each vehicle for revellers to picnic and party.

All shows will be mounted in line with social distancing rules, with large screens and light displays making the productions a true live-experience. The show will play in full with a backing band on stage, complete choreography and costumes.

The cast for the piece will be a mix of the West End and tour ensembles, with the drive-in show opening at Milton Keynes on 4 August. It will then visit Liverpool (11 to 16 August), Leeds (11 to 16 August), Bolton (18 to 23 August), Teesside (18 to 23 August), Lincoln (25 to 27 August), Cheltenham (29 to 30 August), Bristol (25 to 30 August), Edinburgh (1 to 6 September), Newmarket (1 to 3 September), Birmingham (5 to 10 September) and London's Colesdale Farm (8 to 12 September).

An artists impression of the experience, created by Utilita Live



Six is currently booking at the Arts Theatre into 2021 and had just opened for previews on Broadway when the pandemic struck. It won the inaugural BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical earlier this year at the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards.

Producer Kenny Wax said: "We are delighted that Six will spearhead the reopening of one of London and the UK's most popular shows. With the industry in crisis, theatres struggling and some even going out of business, this drive-in event offers hope for the future and equally importantly, jobs for about 50 of our company including cast, musicians, stage managers, technicians and freelancers.

"We are using both our West End and UK touring casts, rehearsing and touring them in a bubble and having them work in teams of six (fortunate for us) as per the government guidance."

Six is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, casting by Pearson Casting, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk.

The show is produced by Kenny Wax, Global Musicals and George Stiles. Tickets will go on sale in early July.