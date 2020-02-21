Six the Musical album hits 100 million streams

Six's cast recording has reached 100 million streams, it was announced today.

The musical, which is currently in previews on Broadway and recently announced a West End extension until January 2021, streams on average 450,000 times a day on Spotify and Apple Music. The cast recording is now second only to Hamilton as the most streamed musical theatre album in the world:

Writers Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, who wrote the show while still students at Cambridge University, said: "Our minds are completely blown at this incredible news! We are overjoyed that these nine songs – our little babies – have become so popular. With six productions of Six playing simultaneously around the world, and Anne Boleyn's song "Don't Lose Ur Head" shared over half a billion times on Tik Tok – well, we're just feeling kinda overwhelmed and incredibly grateful!

"We wrote these songs in our final year at college for a show at the Edinburgh Fringe, and our only thought at that time was to not embarrass ourselves or our friends. To be nominated for five Olivier Awards, be named 'the musical of the decade' by WhatsOnStage and with us now being second only on Spotify and Apple Music streaming to Hamilton is beyond our wildest dreams. The sold-out audiences at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York where the latest production is previewing on literal B-R-O-A-D-W-A-Y! have been going just as nuts as those in the West End, across the UK and in Australia.

"The past 18 months has been the most unforgettable journey. We keep pinching ourselves but want to say 100,000,000 thank you's from the very bottom of our hearts to each and every one of the fans out there who love Six and its songs and are listening to them in such mind-blowing numbers every day! WE LOVE YOU! THANKS!"

The West End cast of Six

© KWPR

Moss, 26, also entered the record books as the youngest female director to direct a Broadway musical. The co-director – with Jamie Armitage – joined Orson Welles, who was 22 when he entered the record books as the youngest man to direct a musical on Broadway with The Cradle Will Rock in 1937. Six opens on Broadway on 12 March.

A production of Six the Musical also opened last month in Australia at the Sydney Opera House, before touring to Melbourne and Adelaide. An additional North American production will return to Chicago for an open-ended run from 8 July and the UK tour of the musical is currently running until November 2020 – both the UK tour and West End production put out an open casting call earlier this week.