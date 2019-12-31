The best new musicals of the decade...as voted for by you

What a decade we've seen – musical blockbusters have grown on UK shores and been imported from abroad, with stories about six wives and lonely superpowered schoolgirls running side by side with epic jukebox rock classics and uplifting hometown tales.

This morning we wanted to know what your favourite new musicals of the decade were and you replied with gusto! (And all of you who voted for Les Misérables and Wicked, you may need to check the history books...)

After a storming initial run in Manchester and a smashing start to a West End residency at the Shaftesbury Theatre, we're excited to see home-grown musical & Juliet nudge its way into the top ten. It's the show of the moment and on everybody's lips – we hope it keeps on roaring for many years to come.





It's amazing what baking can do! Waitress has become a fan favouritee since it had its West End premiere at the Adelphi Theatre, and its presence on this list reflects the huge groundswell of support it's had since. It'll also be embarking on a tour after its London run ends in July.





Following two trailblazing West End seasons, we thought Bat Out of Hell was gone, but the morning has come with the show now gearing up to start a new tour in 2020! The jukebox show featuring the music of Jim Steinman amassed a legion of fans after its initial sell-out runs, so it's no surprise to find it on this list.





7. Matilda the Musical

It has been running in the West End for years and Matilda holds a soft spot in many hearts, so we're glad to see this whimsical stage take on Roald Dahl's classic well-stationed on this list. It would be "naughty" if it wasn't!





Another home-grown British musical ruling the roost in the West End, Jamie has won over fans by the thousand at the Apollo Theatre, and with a tour as well as a brand spanking new film adaptation coming in 2020, this is only likely to continue.





It's no denying that audiences loved their stay at the Land of Lola, and Kinky Boots was one of those feel-good shows that made the West End a rosier place when it started its award-winning run. It has just wrapped up a stellar tour, so it's no surprise to see it slap bang in the middle of this list. Oh, and it'll be in cinemas next year, so worth a re-watch!





It's only just arrived in the UK but the cast recording has been a huge hit with punters across the world ever since the musical landed on Broadway. Sam Tutty leads the cast of the piece in London, capably stepping into the shoes that served Ben Platt so well when he originated the titular role.





The Olivier Award-winning musical landed with gusto in the West End at the start of 2019, and we're glad to see that it's amassed such a huge fandom in that time. It continues to run at the Phoenix Theatre, hopefully for a while!





It has been turning the world upside down ever since it had its UK premiere at the end of 2017 at the Victoria Palace Theatre, and it's no surprise to see Lin-Manuel Miranda's iconic powerhouse Hamilton storm its way up this list. But it didn't take the top spot...









Because the top spot goes to a home-grown musical which reigns supreme! The Edinburgh Fringe smash-hit has enchanted audiences across the UK, meaning Six fans flocked to name this air-punching revisionist piece the top musical of the decade. The show continues to run at the Arts Theatre, while also embarking on a UK tour.