Six the Musical extends until 2021 in the West End

Six the Musical will extend in the West End until 31 January 2021, it has been announced today.

The musical about the six wives of Henry VIII celebrates its first West End birthday at the Arts Theatre by releasing over 90,000 extra tickets that go on sale at 2pm today (17 January).

The previously announced Sophie Isaacs (Heathers, Goldilocks and the Three Bears) will join the cast on 21 January as Katherine Howard. Currently starring in the West End are Jarneia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves) and Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr), with Zara MacIntosh as alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard, Cherelle Jay as alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves, Hana Stewart as alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr and Collette Guitart as dance captain/understudy).

A production of Six the Musical also opened this week in Australia at the Sydney Opera House, before it goes on tour to Melbourne and Adelaide. The Broadway production will preview from 13 February and open on 12 March at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. An additional North American production will return to Chicago for an open-ended from 8 July and the UK tour of the musical is currently running until November 2020.

The cast recording is currently streaming 400,000 times per day across the Spotify and Apple Music platforms and has amassed over 90 million total streams since its release, making it the second highest streamed theatre cast album in the world.

Six the Musical is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Arlene McNaught. It is produced by Kenny Wax, Global Musicals and George Stiles.