Six announces open casting call for West End and touring productions

There will be an open casting call for Six the Musical in February, it has been announced.

Aspiring performers are instructed to come to Pineapple Dance Studios in Covent Garden for a 9.30am sign in on Friday 28 February 2020.

The casting call, posted on Pearson Casting, says the show is looking for performers with "great contemporary voices" and "comedic instincts", with "gigging experience a plus". Pearson also emphasised that the auditions are for "all self-identifying female and non-binary performers, as long as they are comfortable playing female roles."

After initial dance auditions on 28 February, singing auditions will take place on a later date in March. Applicants must be over 18.

Six is currently booking at the Arts Theatre into 2021, with the on-going tour selling out at stops across the country. The musical about the six wives of Henry VIII celebrated its first West End birthday recently, and has just opened for previews on Broadway.

It is written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, with direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage, choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical orchestration by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Joe Beighton, associate choreography by Freya Sands, musical direction by Katy Richardson and associate musical direction by Ellie Verkerk. It is produced by Kenny Wax, Global Musicals and George Stiles.