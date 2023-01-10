Six in the West End: new production images released

Fresh production images have been released for Six as it continues its run at the Vaudeville Theatre in the West End.

Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow's record-breaking musical about the wives of Henry VIII is co-directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The creative team includes Emma Bailey (set design), Gabriella Slade (costume design), Tim Deiling (lighting design) and Paul Gatehouse (sound design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Casting for Six is by Pearson Casting.

The cast

© Pamela Raith

Currently booking in the West End until October 2023, the show is also on tour across the UK, with international dates in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and South Korea. It also continues its multi-award-winning run on Broadway.

The cast

© Pamela Raith

The West End cast is composed of Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky as Catherine of Aragon, Baylie Carson as Anne Boleyn, Claudia Kariuki as Jane Seymour, Dionne Ward-Anderson as Anna of Cleves, Koko Basigara as Katherine Howard and Roxanne Couch as Catherine Parr. Completing the cast are Monique Ashe-Palmer, Danielle Rose, Leah Vassell, Rachel Rawlinson, Esme Rothero and Harriet Watson.

The cast

© Pamela Raith

The Ladies in Waiting band features Lauren Hopkinson, Alice Angliss, Emma Jemima and Kelly Morris, with the associate musical directors Natalie Pound and Anna Senger.

Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky

© Pamela Raith

Koko Basigara

© Pamela Raith

Dionne Ward-Anderson and the cast

© Pamela Raith

Claudia Kariuki

© Pamela Raith

Baylie Carson and company

© Pamela Raith