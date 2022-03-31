Sita McIntosh is appointed chair of Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced the appointment of Sita McIntosh as chair today. She had previously served as a trustee for the northwest London venue.

McIntosh, who recently stepped down from her duties as WhatsOnStage's COO following a seven and a half year tenure, commented: "I'm thrilled to have been appointed chair of the board at Kiln, it's a huge honour and privilege. My affection for the building goes back more than three decades when I used to watch shows there by The Market Theatre of Johannesburg, Black Theatre Co-Operative and Talawa Theatre Company amongst others. It has always paved the way for diversity and inclusion and under the direction of Indhu and Daisy I look forward to leading the board as it continues to do so."

The current board of directors includes Moyra McGarth Brown, Nicholas Basden, Dominic Cooke CBE, Karen Napier, Shrina Shah and Christopher Yu.

In addition, Louis Charalambous has been named as a new trustee, saying "becoming a trustee of Kiln Theatre is a special privilege and I hope to contribute to its ever-increasing success."

Artistic director Indhu Rubasingham added: "Sita has always been a brilliant trustee and avid supporter of the organisation, and takes over as chair at a crucial and exhilarating time, following the reopening season post-pandemic. She has an extraordinary wealth of knowledge, a commercial mind and great experience. All this and her enthusiasm will help us move into the next chapter of this theatre, securing its future, whilst allowing us to push boundaries and take risks. I'm also thrilled that Louis Charalambous has also joined the board, bringing a unique set of skills and experience which will be hugely beneficial to the organisation."



