Simon Russell Beale, Patsy Ferran and Eben Figueiredo in Bridge Theatre's A Christmas Carol: photos

Production images have been released for the Bridge Theatre's production of A Christmas Carol.

Devised and directed by the venue's artistic director Nicholas Hytner, the piece will run at the venue to 16 January.

Eben Figueiredo and Simon Russell Beale

It has set design by Bunny Christie, costume and associate design by Rose Revitt, lighting by Jon Clark, video design by Luke Halls, sound design by Gareth Fry and music by Grant Olding.

Patsy Ferran

The new twist on Dickens' classic tale of the twisted Scrooge, the show will have a cast of three playing to a socially distanced audience – Olivier Award winners Simon Russell Beale and Patsy Ferran as well as all-round star Eben Figueiredo (who recently appeared opposite James McAvoy in Cyrano de Bergerac).

Eben Figueiredo

You can read our interview with the trio here.

Eben Figueiredo and Patsy Ferran

Simon Russell Beale

