Simon Lipkin steps into I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change virtual show with an afternoon's rehearsal

Saving a production with a last minute stand-in is nothing new in the tumultuous world of theatre, and little seems to have changed during the pandemic.

Following a family bereavement, Aladdin and Hamilton star Trevor Dion Nicholas was unable to film his part in a digital production of Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts' hit off-Broadway musical I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, (recorded live on stage at the massive London Coliseum).

As a result and with an afternoon's rehearsal, Simon Lipkin stepped into the role. The actor, known for his roles in Nativity! and the virtual production of First Date last year, had performed in the show before, making his last-minute turn slightly easier to rehearse. Lipkin was last in the show at Above The Arts Theatre in 2015, alongside Gina Beck, Julie Atherton and Samuel Holmes. He now joins Brenda Edwards, Oliver Tompsett and Alice Fearn in this virtual revival.

Producer Jamie Lambert said in a message: "We are all sending our love to Trevor, and we are grateful to Simon for saving the day at the last moment. We'd also like to thank the cast, tech teams and the Coliseum for pulling together and safely creating a brilliant show." Lambert later described filming as "a Herculean effort".

The production has orchestrations by Doug Katsaros, direction by Kirk Jameson and musical direction by Nick Barstow with associate direction by Atherton.

The streamed show will be available from 28 to 30 January 2021. The recommended age range is 16 plus, with some scenes of sexual nature and some strong language.