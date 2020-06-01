"The Show Must Go On!" T-shirts project has raised more than £125,000 for charities

The Theatre Support Fund has raised more than £125,000 for charity through selling special merchandise.

With t-shirts, notebooks and more, the company has sold 7,500 orders and have shipped to 42 countries across the globe. The merch, which feature a single letter from the logos of 16 different West End shows, retail at £14 with 100 per cent of the profits going directly to charities.

Set up by Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton, who both work in prop supervision and stage management, the project supports three charities – Acting for Others, Fleabag Support Fund and the NHS COVID-19 Urgent Appeal.

You can see a gallery of stars wearing their t-shirts here.

The shows taking part in the project are Tina, The Tina Turner Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Everyone's Talking about Jamie, Six The Musical, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, Wicked, Matilda The Musical, & Juliet, Les Misérables, The Prince of Egypt, The Lion King, Come From Away, The Phantom of the Opera, Mary Poppins and Mamma Mia!.





Stanton and Marcus said: "The response to the project so far has been incredible. It's heartwarming to see the support towards the theatre industry and the people who work within it. We're receiving messages every day from people expressing how much they're missing being able to go to the theatre. By buying a t-shirt they're hoping to give something back to the industry they love so much."