Short films created by female choreographers to be released by Matthew Bourne's New Adventures

A brand new series of films created by female choreographers will be released by New Adventures.

The series, which is scheduled to premiere this autumn, will feature work by Tasha Chu, Monique Jonas and Anjali Mehra. All three have performed in at least one of New Adventure's director Matthew Bourne's previous productions, and have now been selected for their "work ethic, determination and courageous outlook on inclusive female representation in the world of performing arts", according to the company.

TEA films will produce the films with New Adventures, with the company saying: "We have a passion for creative storytelling through film and the Adventures in Film project hits that sweet spot perfectly. We are really looking forward to working alongside Etta, Matthew and three incredibly talented choreographers.

"As a production company we have collaborated with New Adventures over the past three years and Matthew has always brought a strong element of cinema to the stage through dance. We hope to be able to bottle some of that genius and bring the world of dance and storytelling to film."

Bourne added: "We believe that this opportunity for financial support, mentorship and guidance to these three choreographers is a way for us to further nurture and develop the future of dance and protect the needs, not only for the performing arts, but for the next generation of artists to thrive in their chosen areas of dance, theatre and storytelling through the medium of film."

Chu said: "I'm thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be involved in this project. It will be an exciting chance to learn from those I am collaborating with, to receive mentoring alongside exploring my process and delve into the world of choreography for screen. A time to question and to be questioned."

The company recently announced a new cinematic release date for The Red Shoes, which was meant to be presented in cinemas this summer, with new plans for next month.