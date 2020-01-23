Samuel Bailey's award-winning Shook to transfer to Trafalgar Studios

Samuel Bailey's award-winning play Shook will transfer to Trafalgar Studios, it has been announced.

The Papatango Prize-winning piece, which had its world premiere at Southwark Playhouse in 2019, will run at the central London theatre from 8 April to 9 May.

Directed by George Turvey, the production has set and costume design by Jasmine Swan, lighting design by Johanna Town and sound design by Richard Hammarton.

The Trafalgar Studios performances will reunite the original cast, composed of Josef Davies (Jonjo), Josh Finan (Cain), Andrea Hall (Grace) and Ivan Oyik (Riyad).

Bailey's play follows a group of young men in a young offenders institute. WhatsOnStage's Daniella Harrison gave the show four stars when it originally debuted, saying "laugh-out-loud funny and brutally honest, catching you off-guard with touching moments when you least expect it". It was nominated for seven Off-West End Awards.