Shining City at Theatre Royal Stratford East with Brendan Coyle: first look

First look photos have been revealed for Shining City at Theatre Royal Stratford East.

Brendan Coyle (John) and Rory Keenan (Ian)

© Marc Brenner

Appearing are Brendan Coyle, Curtis-Lee Ashqar, Michelle Fox and Rory Keenan, with the piece directed by the east London theatre's artistic director Nadia Fall.

The show is designed by Peter McKintosh with lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and movement by Jack Murphy.

Set in Dublin, it follows a recently widowed man who believes he's being haunted by his dead wife.

The show runs to 23 October as part of the theatre's newest season, with a relaxed environment performance on 9 October, an audio described performance on 16 October, a captioned performance on 15 October and a BSL-interpreted performance on 14 October.

Curtis-Lee Ashqar (Laurence)

Michelle Fox (Neasa) and Rory Keenan (Ian)

© Marc Brenner

