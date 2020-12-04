Shane Richie to return to Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End in January

He got himself to fourth position on I'm a Celebrity this year, and now Shane Richie will once more take up a position in Everybody's Talking About Jamie in the West End from January.

The actor will once more take on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle from 5 January 2021, having previously played the role in the West End in 2019 and on tour. Also appearing in the cast will be Noah Thomas, Melissa Jacques, Sejal Keshwala, Hiba Elchikhe and Gillian Ford. The show's script and production is set to be adapted to suit Covid-compliancy rules for an initial run of six months, according to reports.

The show, which has been in the West End for three years, is inspired by a documentary about Jamie Campbell, who wanted to be a drag queen at the age of 16. It is due to be released as a film in early 2021, with the first trailer now available.

Everybody's Talking About Jamie has music by The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, book and lyrics by Tom McRae, direction by Jonathan Butterell, set and costumes by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Kate Prince, lighting by Lucy Carter, sound by Paul Groothuis and video by Luke Halls. Theo Jamieson is the musical supervisor, Richard Weeden the musical director, Will Burton the casting director and George Richmond-Scott the associate director.

The film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie will open in cinemas in early 2021, where Jamie will be played by newcomer Max Harwood. Richard E Grant will take on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanel, with Sarah Lancashire playing Margaret New, Sharon Horgan as Miss Hedge and Shobna Gulati playing Ray after having taken on the role in the West End. The film is directed by Butterell, with MacRae writing the screenplay.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.