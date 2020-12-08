Shakespeare's Globe's Christmas at the (Snow) Globe casting announced

Casting has been announced for Sandi Toksvig's festive romp Christmas at the (Snow) Globe – which will be presented on-demand online from 21 December to 5 January.

Filmed on-stage at the London venue, the show runs for 45 minutes and has direction by Pip Broughton. It is penned by the QI host and her sister Jenifer Toksvig, and sees a child dazzled by a plethora of festive performances after being worried that the Christmas spirit had disappeared.

The company of cast and creatives will be composed of Kieron Bell, Amanda Bright, Rosalie Craig, Charlie Cridlan, Trevor Dion Nicholas, Stella Duffy, Hadley Fraser, Colin Hurley, Tony Jayawardena, Mary Price-O'Connor, David Perkins, Michelle Terry, Jenifer Toksvig, Sandi Toksvig, Sophie Trott and Louise Voce, as well as The Fourth Choir.

You can also gift the film to a loved one in time for the festive season.