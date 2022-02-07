Prima Facie starring Jodie Comer announces further creatives with Self Esteem joining the show

2022 Brit Award nominee Rebecca Lucy Taylor, also known as Self Esteem, has joined the creative team and will serve as composer for the upcoming UK premiere of Prima Facie.

Jodie Comer, who is set to make her West End debut in the production, commented: "I am such a huge fan of Rebecca and everything she stands for – her voice, her words and her honesty. I can't think of a more perfect person to compose the music for our production."

Alongside director Justin Martin, the creative team also includes previously announced set and costume designer Miriam Buether and lighting designer Natasha Chivers, as well as newly confirmed sound designers Max and Ben Ringham, voice coach Zabarjad Salam, and Treatment Studio, who will supply video design.

Written by Suzie Miller, the one-woman play follows a criminal barrister names Tessa (Comer) who has her world turned upside down following a sexual assault.

The Killing Eve and Free Guy star has appeared on stage before, performing in The Price of Everything at Stephen Joseph Theatre back in 2006. She also recently performed one of Alan Bennett's monologues in the filmed version of Talking Heads.

Produced by James Bierman for Empire Street Productions, the piece runs at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 15 April to 18 June 2022, with tickets on sale below.



