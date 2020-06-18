Secret Cinema launches drive-in screenings featuring Moulin Rouge!, Dirty Dancing and more

Secret Cinema will collaborate with Häagen-Dazs to present a series of drive-in screenings at Goodwood Motor Circuit across the summer.

Films featured as part of the series include Moana, The Incredibles, Cars, Mary Poppins Returns, Zootropolis, Toy Story, The Hunger Games, Knives Out, Moulin Rouge!, Star Wars, Dirty Dancing, Reservoir Dogs, Pretty Woman, Fight Club and American Psycho.

Each film screening will start with a 30-minute interactive experience where the two hosts for the evening, "Frankie and Johnny Starlight", chat to the audience members, play games, ask trivia and generally create a fun vibe for film fans.

All screenings will be presented with social distancing measures in place, while waiters and staff come to cars to deliver food throughout the screenings.

The first film will be Rush (2013), to be screened on 5 July at the Goodwood Motor Circuit. Tickets will go on general sale Monday 22 June at 10am.

Secret Cinema's CEO Max Alexander said: "We're honoured that Goodwood chose to partner with us, what an incredible and iconic location with its heritage and prestige to launch our first drive-in. This is going to be an incredible series of events with a phenomenal atmosphere. No one produces events like Secret Cinema."

