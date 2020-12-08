Second person to receive Covid vaccine named William Shakespeare – Twitter has pun-heavy response

A plague on NONE of your houses!

It turns out that the second man to be vaccinated for Covid in England goes by the name of William Shakespeare. The vaccine roll-out began this morning and Shakespeare (who happens to hail from Warwickshire) was hot on the priority list.

The second person to get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is William Shakespeare from Warwickshirehttps://t.co/ZtKExUchMc https://t.co/63pPasGpBZ — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 8, 2020

So naturally, it's pun time – the RSC led the charge, while & Juliet's own Will Shakespeare also had a crack.

Is this a vaccine which I see before me,

The needle toward my arm? https://t.co/RnyTBt0BvE — The RSC (@TheRSC) December 8, 2020

In fair corona, where we lay our scene https://t.co/Lo6TmOH2Iy — Sophie Petzal (@Sonic_Screwup) December 8, 2020

Couldn't they have given it to actual Caryl Churchill? https://t.co/9sXrAI0jX4 — tom scutt (@tomscuttdesign) December 8, 2020

A thousand puns in the comments. "The taming of the flu," is my favorite https://t.co/Mk8M0iRQdp — Austin Ramzy (@austinramzy) December 8, 2020

TB or not TB, that is the question. https://t.co/KshxHvwj0r — Sir Bob (@SirBobLichfield) December 8, 2020

HOLD ON A BLOODY MINUTE, THAT'S THE EARL OF OXFORD https://t.co/04Nq7DzBPm — James (@zemblamatic) December 8, 2020

Then how come his Real Name Is Chris Marlowe? https://t.co/JMSixlH1uH — Aditya Chakrabortty (@chakrabortty) December 8, 2020