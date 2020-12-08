Second person to receive Covid vaccine named William Shakespeare – Twitter has pun-heavy response
"The taming of the flu"
A plague on NONE of your houses!
It turns out that the second man to be vaccinated for Covid in England goes by the name of William Shakespeare. The vaccine roll-out began this morning and Shakespeare (who happens to hail from Warwickshire) was hot on the priority list.
The second person to get the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is William Shakespeare from Warwickshirehttps://t.co/ZtKExUchMc https://t.co/63pPasGpBZ— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) December 8, 2020
So naturally, it's pun time – the RSC led the charge, while & Juliet's own Will Shakespeare also had a crack.
Is this a vaccine which I see before me,— The RSC (@TheRSC) December 8, 2020
The needle toward my arm? https://t.co/RnyTBt0BvE
In fair corona, where we lay our scene https://t.co/Lo6TmOH2Iy— Sophie Petzal (@Sonic_Screwup) December 8, 2020
Couldn't they have given it to actual Caryl Churchill? https://t.co/9sXrAI0jX4— tom scutt (@tomscuttdesign) December 8, 2020
A thousand puns in the comments. "The taming of the flu," is my favorite https://t.co/Mk8M0iRQdp— Austin Ramzy (@austinramzy) December 8, 2020
You're welcome @julietmusical https://t.co/UaEDyNotAx— Oliver Tompsett (@OliverTompsett) December 8, 2020
TB or not TB, that is the question. https://t.co/KshxHvwj0r— Sir Bob (@SirBobLichfield) December 8, 2020
HOLD ON A BLOODY MINUTE, THAT'S THE EARL OF OXFORD https://t.co/04Nq7DzBPm— James (@zemblamatic) December 8, 2020
Then how come his Real Name Is Chris Marlowe? https://t.co/JMSixlH1uH— Aditya Chakrabortty (@chakrabortty) December 8, 2020
"Thou art so far before that swiftest wing of recompense be slow to overtake thee!"— Tom Peck (@tompeck) December 8, 2020
"You what love?"
"Sorry. Thank you. I just said thank you, that's all."
"You're welcome dear." https://t.co/6iGjBl6Nnf
Romeo n Fluliet https://t.co/GOnA4avOvI— Daniella (@daniella_ann28) December 8, 2020