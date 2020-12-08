WhatsOnStage Logo
Second person to receive Covid vaccine named William Shakespeare – Twitter has pun-heavy response

"The taming of the flu"

William Shakespeare

A plague on NONE of your houses!

It turns out that the second man to be vaccinated for Covid in England goes by the name of William Shakespeare. The vaccine roll-out began this morning and Shakespeare (who happens to hail from Warwickshire) was hot on the priority list.

So naturally, it's pun time – the RSC led the charge, while & Juliet's own Will Shakespeare also had a crack.

