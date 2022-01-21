Second date for Taboo charity concert at The London Palladium announced

A second date for Taboo at The London Palladium has been announced.

The concert staging of the show, co-created with Mark Davies Markham and Kevan Frost, will be in aid of two charities – The Terrence Higgins Trust and Shelter. It will reunite a variety of stars from the original West End and Broadway productions, with exact casting to be revealed very soon.

Plotting the lives of those who frequented the legendary Taboo club, the show originally featured the likes of Julian Clary, Luke Evans, Boy George, Dianne Pilkington, John Partridge, Matt Lucas, Paul Baker, Declan Bennett, Euan Morton, Lyn Paul, Stephen Ashfield and many more, so expect some very eminent faces on stage at the iconic venue.

The concert will be in aid of with specific line-up to be revealed. Director Christopher Renshaw will return for the concert, with creatives to be revealed.

The second concert will take place on 31 January 2022.