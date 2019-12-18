Sebastian Barry's On Blueberry Hill to transfer to the West End

Sebastian Barry's hit play On Blueberry Hill will transfer to the West End, it has been revealed.

Starring Niall Buggy (Uncle Vanya) and David Ganly (Girl from the North Country), the two-hander will run at Trafalgar Studios 1 from 5 March to 16 May 2020. It follows a pair of men incarcerated together for 20 years. Barry is the current Laureate of Irish Fiction, and has written novels including Days Without End and A Long Long Way.

Directed by Fishamble's Jim Culleton, the piece has previously had sell-out runs in Dublin and New York.

Barry said: "So happy to hear the splendid news that the truly brilliant work of Niall Buggy, David Ganly, director Jim Culleton and all the crew at Fishamble, will be seen at the fabulous Trafalgar Studios. We all longed for a further life for characters Christy and PJ, holed up in Mountjoy Jail, and now here it is, wonderfully, in very best style."

On Blueberry Hill is designed by Sabine Dargent, with lighting design by Mark Galione, sound design and composition by Denis Clohessy