Screen Actors Guild Awards: Michaela Coel, Daveed Diggs and more recognised

Though we're called WhatsOnStage, there is currently very little on stage and, as a result, we have to occasionally dip into screen territory.

That is especially true for the Screen Actors Guild Awards – we've picked out a raft of nominees that are relevant for the UK theatre community!

In the film categories, screen adaptations of hit plays One Night in Miami and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom are among the nominees for Outstanding Performance by a Cast, with Chadwick Boseman's performance in the latter earning him a posthumous Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role nod. In the same category is Anthony Hopkins for his leading turn in the film version of The Father.

Viola Davis' titular turn in Ma Rainey has earned her an Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, alongside Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) and Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman, written by Emerald Fennell).

Boseman was nominated again for his performance in Da 5 Bloods in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role category, up against Leslie Odom Jr (One Night in Miami) and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah).

Michaela Coel received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her series I May Destroy You, while Daveed Diggs was nominated for his turn in Hamilton in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries category.

Olivia Colman was recognised for a supporting turn in The Father, and also for her leading performance in The Crown, alongside Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin. The Crown received an Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series nomination, up against rivals including Bridgerton. Josh O'Connor was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his performance as Prince Charles.

The SAG nominations come hot on the heels of the Golden Globes, announced yesterday.