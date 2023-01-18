Schmigadoon! sequel Schmicago reveals release date and first look

The fan favorite Apple TV Plus musical series Schmigadoon! will return on 7 April, set in the theatrical world of Schmicago.

The first season celebrated the musicals of Broadway's Golden Age, and was met with critical and audience praise, especially for its send-up of the likes of Carousel, The Sound of Music and more.



© Apple TV Plus

Season two will find protagonists Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) stuck in a world of musicals from the 1960s and 1970s – with tunes inspired by the likes of Kander and Ebb. It will feature new songs from cocreator/executive producer Cinco Paul.

Titus Burgess

© Apple TV Plus

In addition to Key and Strong, the second season will feature returning stars Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast. The show is cocreated by Paul and Ken Daurio.