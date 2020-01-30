Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel to host Waitress' cast album karaoke in February

Sara Bareilles and Gavin Creel will host the next Waitress cast album karaoke in the West End, it has been announced.

The pair, who have just taken over the roles of Jenna and Dr Pomatter in the London production at the Adelphi Theatre, will oversee proceedings on a special night for the show on 24 February. The cast album karaoke involves audience members being offered the chance to come up on stage and sing one minute of their favourite number alongside the show's musical director Katharine Woolley.

Cast album karaokes have been a regular fixture for the musical based on the hit film both in the West End and on Broadway.

Bareilles – who wrote the show's music and lyrics and recently won a Grammy Award – makes her West End debut as Jenna after previously appearing in the piece on Broadway. She is joined by Creel – who also appeared in the musical on Broadway – as Dr Pomatter. Creel won a WhatsOnStage Award in 2014 for his performance in The Book of Mormon at the Prince of Wales Theatre. Hoskins is currently playing the role of Dawn, with Marisha Wallace also re-joining the show as Becky.

Creel and Bareilles are performing a six-week season, ending on 7 March. Lucie Jones and David Hunter – previously playing the roles in the West End – will return to the show on 9 March.

The show runs until 4 July, with a tour announced for later in the year.