Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle in Macbeth: in photos

First look photos have been released for Macbeth at the Almeida, starring James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan as the murderous married pair.

Yaël Farber's production is currently in previews at the north London, with the cast also featuring Michael Abubakar, Ross Anderson, Aoife Burke, Emun Elliott, Diane Fletcher, William Gaunt, Akiya Henry, Maureen Hibbert, Reuben Joseph, Gareth Kennerley, Valerie Lilley, Adam McNamara and Richard Rankin with the children played by Myles Grant, Jamie-Lee Martin, Henry Meredith, Dereke Oladele, Emet Yah Khai and K-ets Yah Khai.

It has design by Soutra Gilmour, costume by Joanna Scotcher, light by Tim Lutkin, sound by Peter Rice, composition by Tom Lane and movement by Emily Terndrup.

The show just received a whopper of a review from WhatsOnStage – you can read it here.

The piece will be streamed for five performances from 27 to 30 October 2021 directly from the Almeida. It has also extended its run through to 27 November.

James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan

© Marc Brenner

James McArdle

© Marc Brenner

Maureen Hibbert, Diane Fletcher, Valerie Lilley

© Marc Brenner

James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan

© Marc Brenner

Saoirse Ronan and James McArdle

© Marc Brenner

James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan

© Marc Brenner

Saoirse Ronan

© Marc Brenner

Saoirse Ronan

© Marc Brenner