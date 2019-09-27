Samantha Bond withdraws from Vassa at the Almeida

Samantha Bond has withdrawn from the upcoming production of Vassa at the Almeida, the theatre has announced in a statement.

The show, which is adapted from Maxim Gorky by Mike Bartlett with direction by Tinuke Craig, is about to open at the north London venue. Due to the cast change, it will cancel its first two previews on 5 and 7 October.

Bond has dropped out of the show following medical advice after a back injury, with Siobhan Redmond (Exit the King) taking over her part.

The remainder of the cast will be composed of Alexandra Dowling, Arthur Hughes, Daniella Isaacs, Amber James, Danny Kirrane, Kayla Meikle, Cyril Nri, Lee Ross and Sophie Wu.

Vassa runs to 23 November, and will have design by Fly Davis, lighting by Joshua Pharo, sound by Emma Laxton, movement by Jenny Ogilvie and casting by Annelie Powell.

Read the Almeida's statement in full:

"Unfortunately, due to a back injury Samantha Bond has reluctantly had to withdraw from the Almeida's forthcoming production of Vassa following medical advice. The part will now be played by Siobhan Redmond.

"As a result of this, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the first two preview performances (Saturday 5 and Monday 7 October). Bookers for these two performances will be contacted by the Almeida Box Office to rearrange their tickets."