Sadler's Wells unveils socially distanced autumn season

Sadler's Wells has unveiled a major socially distanced autumn season.

The theatre will work with English National Ballet, Alexander Whitley Dance Company, Breakin' Convention and Ballo Arthur Pita.

English National Ballet returns to Sadler's Wells for its first performances since lockdown to present a programme of world premieres featuring choreography by Arielle Smith, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Russell Maliphant, Yuri Possokhov and Stina Quagebeur. These run from 19 October to 21 November.

Alexander Whitley Dance Company's new work Overflow receives its London premiere in November, while Breakin' Convention will perform Social DisDancing in early December.





Christmas isn't cancelled at Sadler's Wells, where the theatre plans to reopen for the festive season to show socially distanced productions.

Arthur Pita's production of Hans Christian Andersen's classic story The Little Match Girl has previously been seen at the Lilian Baylis Studio at the north London venue for a number of years, but will now move to the Sadler's Wells main stage to entertain socially distanced audiences. The venue will introduce a variety of safety measures to reduce the risk of spreading Covid.

Pita says: "It's been an absolute joy to see The Little Match Girl grow into becoming a festive family favourite since first being performed in 2013. We are fortunate that a smaller scale production like ours can transfer from the 180-seat Lilian Baylis Studio to the larger scale 1550-seat Sadler's Wells Theatre which has the space required for social distancing.

We are thrilled that Sadler's Wells are opening their doors this Christmas and we can't wait to welcome audiences to see our show performed on the main stage. It is especially meaningful to us that The Little Match Girl can light her flame during these exceptional times."

The piece has music composed by Frank Moon and set and costume designs by Yann Seabra. The new revival reunites long-standing cast members Corey Claire Annand, Karl Fagerlund Brekke, Valentina Golfieri (Associate Director), Ashley Morgan-Davies, Faith Prendergast and Angelo Smimmo. Music is performed live on stage by Moon.

Tickets for the full season go on public sale on 15 October.