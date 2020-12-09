Ruthless! and Gypsy to be streamed on YouTube this weekend

The Shows Must Go On! series has unveiled plans for this weekend.

In the UK, US and Canada, audiences will be treated to hit musical Ruthless!. The piece played at the Arts Theatre in London with a cast featuring Jason Gardiner, Tracie Bennett and Kim Maresca.

Directed by Richard Fitch, Joel Paley and Marvin Laird's show spoofs Broadway musicals such as Gypsy and Mame. When the piece first debuted off-Broadway in 1992, it discovered the talents of the likes of Natalie Portman and Britney Spears. It ran at the Arts Theatre in 2018.

Speaking of Gypsy, for all other locations in the world, the award-winning West End production of Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim, and Arthur Laurents' piece with Imelda Staunton and Lara Pulver will be streamed across the weekend. The divvy up of shows is due to territory restrictions – so all WOS readers outside of the UK, US and Canada will get a Staunton fix from Friday.

While streamed for free, please donate to a theatre charity to help those affected by the ongoing pandemic. Both will be available from 7pm GMT on 11 December, for 48 hours.