Ruthie Henshall to join Eric and Ern in the West End

Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens will return to the West End as Eric & Ern with special guest Ruthie Henshall.

Performing as comedy legends Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, Ashpitel and Stephens will perform a collection of classic Morecambe and Wise sketches, as well as new material that has been created with the blessing of the Morecambe and Wise estates. The duo will perform at the Duke of York's Theatre on 2 and 9 February and will be joined on stage by Henshall (Cats, Miss Saigon, Les Misérables, Chicago) as a special guest.

The London performances follow on from a UK for Ashpitel and Stephens. The two have been performing and writing as Eric and Ern for almost five years and have all scripts vetted and authorised by the Morecambe and Wise families and estates before being performed. The show was nominated for a Olivier Award in 2014 in the Best Entertainment and Family category.

Henshall said of the guest appearance: "I'm really looking forward to working with the boys again and their fantastic portrayal of Morecambe & Wise and what a thrill to be on stage with them at the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End!"

Ashpitel and Stephens added: "We've worked with the amazing West End star Ruthie Henshall a couple of times now and we are both really looking forward to performing with her on the London stage – and getting back the fiver she owes us!"