RSC's The Comedy of Errors to transfer to the Barbican in London

The RSC's Comedy of Errors revival will transfer to London following its Stratford run.

The piece is currently in rehearsals ahead of an outdoor run at a pop-up space adjacent to the RSC's usual venues. Ahead of a spell at the Barbican, the piece will also visit Theatre Royal, Nottingham (22 to 24 October), The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (27 to 30 October), and the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (2 to 6 November),

It will then run at the central London venue from Tuesday 16 November until Friday 31 December.

Appearing in the show are Jonathan Broadbent (Dromio of Syracuse), Greg Haiste (Dromio of Ephesus), Hedydd Dylan (Adrianna), Guy Lewis (Antipholus of Syracuse), Rowan Polonski (Antipholus of Ephesus) and Avita Jay (Luciana).

The cast also includes Toyin Ayedun-Alase (Courtesan), Antony Bunsee (Egeon), Alfred Clay (Dr Pinch), William Grint (2nd Merchant), Zoe Lambert (Aemilia), Dyfrig Morris (2nd Merchant Bodyguard), Baker Mukasa (Angelo), Patrick Osborne (Balthasar), Nicholas Prasad (Duke Solinus), Riad Richie (1st Merchant/Young Egeon) and Sarah Seggari (Luce/Messenger).

Directed by Phillip Breen, the piece is designed by Max Jones with lighting by Tina MacHugh, music by Paddy Cunneen, sound by Dyfan Jones, movement by Charlotte Broom and fights by Renny Krupinski.