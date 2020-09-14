Royal Court Theatre to reopen in November for socially distanced live show

London's Royal Court will reopen for a socially distanced live show from November 2020.

Created by a series of writers and inspired by The Federal Theatre Project during the Great Depression, the Living Newspaper piece will feature written responses to this year's headlines, shaped by the current affairs of the time.

Artistic director Vicky Featherstone said: "I first learned about The Federal Theatre Project when I was 18. It galvanised me then about theatre as a force for change and stuck with me over the years. One day during lockdown I remembered it and how vital it had been not only for saving the theatre industry after the Great Depression but for encouraging those previously underrepresented and for speaking truth to power with celebration and joy.

"As ever at the Royal Court we turn to our diverse community of writers whose ideas, perspectives, experiences can challenge us, surprise us and can make us imagine the impossible. The aims of Living Newspaper are quite simple, to give as many people as possible work, to bring our theatre back to life and to create something which is urgent, dynamic, political and disruptive - acknowledging the hugely changed and changing times. It is a massive experiment but it is only something radical which has a chance. Onwards!"

Running from 12 November to 19 December with performances from 11am to 11pm, the venue will work with young designers to reimagine the Royal Court space, with audiences able to watch either in situ or online. Guest companies will also present work across the month.

Tickets will go on sale in late October, with more details to be revealed.