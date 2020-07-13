Rosamund Pike, Paapa Essiedu and more to star in My White Best Friend (and Other Letters Left Unsaid)

Ten performers involved in writer Rachel De-Lahay and director Milli Bhatia's online My White Best Friend (and Other Letters Left Unsaid) series have been revealed.

The letters, commissioned by De-Lahay and Bhatia, produced by Tobi Kyeremateng with support from the Royal Court Theatre, are penned by Amma Asante, Elliot Barnes-Worrell, Ryan Calais Cameron, Clint Dyer, Afua Hirsch, Yasmin Joseph, Tife Kusoro, Lettie Precious, Campbell X and Rachael Young.

Originally featured as part of Black Lives Black Words festival at the Bush Theatre, and after two runs at The Bunker Theatre in central London, the series will now be hosted by the Royal Court online. The half-score texts explore racial tensions, microaggressions, and emotional tensions within modern society.

They will be performed by Adelayo Adedayo, Inès De Clercq, Anne-Marie Duff, Paapa Essiedu, Martina Laird, Alex Lawther, Neil Maskell, Sinead Matthews, Rosamund Pike and Danielle Vitalis.

You can buy tickets for the initiative through the Royal Court website here.