Rosalie Craig, Esh Alladi and more to star in Yvonne Arnaud comedy next month as venue reopens

The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford has revealed it plans to open next month for a series of socially distanced performances in its main house.

On 19 September, Penelope Keith, Esh Alladi, Rosalie Craig and Michael Cochrane will appear in comedy Theatrical Digs, running for one night only. Devised by Malcom McKee and directed by Christopher Luscombe, the piece skewers theatrical tropes from scathing critics to scary auditions.

Mischief will present their much-loved comedy show Mischief Movie Night, where a group of improvisers will create a never-before-seen movie from a series of audience suggestions on 12 September.

In the venue's riverside garden, there will be stand-up from Catherine Bohart and Sarah Keyworth as well as music from Jacob and Drinkwater on 11 September 2020.