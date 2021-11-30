Rory Kinnear and the cast of Force Majeure in rehearsals

More like SkisOnStage – rehearsal images have been released for Force Majeure at the Donmar Warehouse.

A comedy that follows the fall-out after a husband abandons his family to escape an avalanche, the production is adapted from Ruben Östlund's award-winning film of the same name.

The piece runs from 10 December to 5 February and is directed by Donmar Warehouse artistic director Michael Longhurst.

Joining the previously unveiled Rory Kinnear (Tomas) will Nathalie Armin (Charlotte), Holly Cattle (Female Skier), Raffaello Degruttola (Photographer/Man/Cleaner), Siena Kelly (Jenny), Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Kwami Odoom (Brady/Male Skier), Sule Rimi (Mats) and Arthur Wilson (Receptionist). Bo Bragason and Florence Hunt share the role of Vera, and Henry Hunt and Oliver Savell share the role of Harry.

The Donmar production has design by Jon Bausor, with lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Donato Wharton, movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies and casting by Anna Cooper.

Rory Kinnear

© Marc Brenner

Raffaello Degruttola and Kwami Odoom

© Marc Brenner

Nathalie Armin

© Marc Brenner

Lyndsey Marshal

© Marc Brenner

Holly Cattle, Raffaello Degruttola, Kwami Odoom and Arthur Wilson

© Marc Brenner

Henry Hunt

© Marc Brenner

Siena Kelly and Sule Rimi

© Marc Brenner

Sule Rimi and Siena Kelly

© Marc Brenner

Sule Rimi

© Marc Brenner

Arthur Wilson

© Marc Brenner

The company

© Marc Brenner

The company

© Marc Brenner