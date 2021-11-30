WhatsOnStage Logo
Rory Kinnear and the cast of Force Majeure in rehearsals

The show opens next month

Rory Kinnear, Lyndsey Marshal, Bo Bragason and Oliver Savell
© Marc Brenner

More like SkisOnStage – rehearsal images have been released for Force Majeure at the Donmar Warehouse.

A comedy that follows the fall-out after a husband abandons his family to escape an avalanche, the production is adapted from Ruben Östlund's award-winning film of the same name.

The piece runs from 10 December to 5 February and is directed by Donmar Warehouse artistic director Michael Longhurst.

Joining the previously unveiled Rory Kinnear (Tomas) will Nathalie Armin (Charlotte), Holly Cattle (Female Skier), Raffaello Degruttola (Photographer/Man/Cleaner), Siena Kelly (Jenny), Lyndsey Marshal (Ebba), Kwami Odoom (Brady/Male Skier), Sule Rimi (Mats) and Arthur Wilson (Receptionist). Bo Bragason and Florence Hunt share the role of Vera, and Henry Hunt and Oliver Savell share the role of Harry.

The Donmar production has design by Jon Bausor, with lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Donato Wharton, movement direction by Sasha Milavic Davies and casting by Anna Cooper.

Rory Kinnear
© Marc Brenner
Raffaello Degruttola and Kwami Odoom
© Marc Brenner
Nathalie Armin
© Marc Brenner
Lyndsey Marshal
© Marc Brenner
Holly Cattle, Raffaello Degruttola, Kwami Odoom and Arthur Wilson
© Marc Brenner
Henry Hunt
© Marc Brenner
Siena Kelly and Sule Rimi
© Marc Brenner
Sule Rimi and Siena Kelly
© Marc Brenner
Sule Rimi
© Marc Brenner
Arthur Wilson
© Marc Brenner
The company
© Marc Brenner
The company
© Marc Brenner
The company
© Marc Brenner
