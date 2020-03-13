Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare's Globe with Alfred Enoch announces full casting

Full casting has been announced for Ola Ince's upcoming revival of Romeo and Juliet at Shakespeare's Globe.

Rebekah Murrell will join the previously announced Alfred Enoch to play Juliet opposite his Romeo, with Beth Cordingly playing Lady Capulet, Will Edgerton playing Tybalt, Adam Gillen playing Mercutio, Clara Indrani playing Lady Montague, Petra Letang playing the Nurse, Rebecca Root playing the Prince, Nicolas Tennant playing Capulet, Dwane Walcott playing Paris, Zoe West playing Benvolio and Sargon Yelda playing Friar.

The piece has design by Jacob Hughes, composition by Max Perryment and is directed by Ince, who oversaw the hit revival of Appropriate at Donmar Warehouse.

The production runs at Shakespeare's Globe from 14 April to 12 July as part of Michelle Terry's upcoming summer season. The venue will then go on to assess the environmental impact of the production, and there will be a week of matinee-only performances starting at 2pm to reduce the use of energy-consuming lighting.