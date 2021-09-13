Roles We'll Never Play West End concert to be streamed as two shows

Hit concert series Roles We'll Never Play will return for a digital outing from later this month!

Split into two parts after being recorded at the Vaudeville Theatre, the miscast musical experience, featuring hit performers presenting twists on classic numbers, the concert will be available from 24 September.

Appearing are a cast featuring the likes of Bernadette Bangura (Sunset Boulevard/Ragtime), Pearce Barron (Hairspray/The Pirate Queen), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie/Soho Cinders), Danny Becker (The Prince Of Egypt/ Disney's Aladdin), Lauren Byrne (Cinderella / Six), Lewis Cornay (The Book of Mormon), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Recent GSA Graduate), Aoife Clesham (Fiver/Gretel), Nicola Espallardo (Les Misérables), Alice Fearn (Come From Away/Wicked) Danielle Fiamanya (The Color Purple/ & Juliet), Idriss Kargbo (Wicked/Five Guys Named Moe), Caroline Kay (Daisy/The Space Between), Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen/Dreamgirls), Tom Duern (The Pirates Of Penzance/Lord Of The Dance), Rob Madge (Les Misérables/Oliver/Matilda), Tim Mahendran (& Juliet/Spring Awakening), Carl Man (Wicked) , Kayleigh McKnight (Tina/Jesus Christ Superstar/Les Misérables), Grace Mouat (& Juliet / Six), Billy Luke Nevers (& Juliet/Jesus Christ Superstar), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six), Alan Richardson (Chicago / Pirates Of Penzance), Lauren Soley (Les Misérables), Jodie Steele (Six/Heathers/Rock Of Ages), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen) and many, many more.

Directed by Sasha Regan and produced by Tom Duern with musical direction by Flynn Sturgeon. Show one will stream on 24 to 26 September, while show two streams from 1 to 3 October. Both are available via stream.theatre.

Watch the trailer here: