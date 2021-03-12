Roles We'll Never Play announces 2021 West End summer concerts

The "Roles We'll Never Play" concerts have unveiled two dates in May 2021.

The shows, presented in a socially distanced format, will see stage stars perform numbers from shows that they'd never conventionally be able to take on.

The concerts ran last winter and were also streamed online earlier this year, but will now return for two nights at the Vaudeville Theatre on the Strand.

Musical direction is by Flynn Sturgeon, while the band features Alex Maxted on drums, Ollie Copeland on bass, Steph Frankland on reeds and Auguste E Janonyte on violin.

The line-up is relatively massive so we've broken it down into two dates to make life easier. Tickets are available here.

Appearing on Saturday 22 May are:

Bernadette Bangura (Sunset Boulevard/Ragtime), Pearce Barron (Hairspray/The Pirate Queen), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie/Soho Cinders), Danny Becker (The Prince Of Egypt/ Disney's Aladdin), Lauren Byrne (Cinderella / Six), Aoife Clesham (Fiver/Gretel), Ailsa Davidson (Grease/Elegies), Jade Davies (The Phantom Of The Opera), Tom Duern (The Pirates Of Penzance/Lord Of The Dance), Christopher Howells (Hairspray/42nd Street/Wicked), Idriss Kargbo (Wicked/Five Guys Named Moe), Caroline Kay (Daisy/The Space Between), Rob Madge (Les Misérables/Oliver/Matilda), Tim Mahendran (& Juliet/Spring Awakening), Carl Man (Wicked) , Kayleigh McKnight (Tina/Jesus Christ Superstar/Les Misérables), Grace Mouat (& Juliet / Six), Billy Luke Nevers (& Juliet/Jesus Christ Superstar), Eve Norris (Be More Chill/ Bat Out Of Hell), Alan Richardson (Chicago / Pirates Of Penzance), Rebecca Ridout (The Phantom Of The Opera), Rodney Vubya (Tina/Book Of Mormon) and Karen Wilkinson (recent Mountview Graduate).

Appearing on Sunday 23 May are:

Kelly Agbowu (Les Misérables/Waitress), Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie/Soho Cinders), Danny Becker (The Prince Of Egypt/Aladdin), Lauren Byrne (Cinderella/Six), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Recent GSA Graduate), Aoife Clesham (Fiver/Gretel), Jade Davies (The Phantom Of The Opera), Ailsa Davidson (Grease/Elegies) Nicole Raquel Dennis (Dear Evan Hansen/Dreamgirls), Tom Duern (The Pirates Of Penzance/Lord Of The Dance), Nicola Espallardo (Les Misérables), Alice Fearn (Come From Away/Wicked) Danielle Fiamanya (The Color Purple/ & Juliet), Christopher Howells (Hairspray/42nd Street/Wicked), Idriss Kargbo (Wicked/Five Guys Named Moe), Josie Kemp (Les Misérables), Emmanuel Kojo (Girl From The North Country/Showboat), Rob Madge (Les Misérables/Oliver/Matilda), Kayliegh McKnight (Tina/Jesus Christ Superstar/Les Misérables), Elander Moore (The Rink/Barber Shop Chronicles), Grace Mouat (& Juliet / Six), Billy Luke Nevers (& Juliet/Jesus Christ Superstar), Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six), Alan Richardson (Chicago / Pirates Of Penzance), Lauren Soley (Les Misérables), Jodie Steele (Six/Heathers/Rock Of Ages) and Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen).

Phew. Tickets are on sale now so snatch 'em up before they're gone!