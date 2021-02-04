Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella with Brandy and Whitney Houston to be streamed on Disney

Disney Plus will soon be the home of the 1997 filmed production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Considered legendary, the piece features Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Natalie Desselle Reid, Bernadette Peters, Paolo Montalban, Jason Alexander, and Veanne Cox.

Originally airing to 60 million viewers in the US, the piece is directed by Robert Iscove, written by Robert I Freedman, and choregraphed by Rob Marshall. Whitney Houston, Debra Martin Chase, Craig Zadan, and Neil Meron served as executive producers. Chris Montan was a producer and Robyn Crawford was an associate producer.

The classic musical features numbers such as "Impossible", "In My Own Little Corner", "Ten Minutes Ago", "A Lovely Night" and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?".

It will be available from 12 February (next Friday) 2021.

UPDATE: Disney Plus has now revealed that the film will be released on 5 March, after an earlier error by the House of Mouse.