Rocky Horror Show's Richard O'Brien to star in new audio comedy series

The Rocky Horror Show's Richard O'Brien will star in a new comedy series The Barren Author, inspired by the stories of Baron Munchausen by Rudolf Erich Raspe.

Written by Paul Birch, produced and directed by Barnaby Eaton-Jones, the series will reimagine the Munchausen classics for the present day. O'Brien will play The Brigadier, who spends his days making video calls to the mysterious Smith (Sophie Aldred).

O'Brien said today: "I find it enjoyable being allowed to play someone who views the truth as a moveable feast. Should I improve on doing so, I shall, most likely, turn my future ambition towards running some great nation; or other."

Aldred added: "This was the best fun I could have hoped for in the airing cupboard all lockdown! I loved being the straight woman to Richard O'Brien's ridiculous character's funny. I can't wait to hear the whole thing spliced together."

The series, produced by Spiteful Puppet, has sound design by Joseph Fox, music Abigail Fox, songs by Darrel Maclaine, design and illustration by Robert Hammond and sound engineering by Nigel Masters at the Boat Shed Studios in New Zealand.

It will be released on 31 October, via Spiteful Puppet's website.