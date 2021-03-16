Robert Lindsay stars in online Three Musketeers

Robert Lindsay is starring in a new online version of The Three Musketeers.

Written by Sydney Stevenson and directed by Joseph O'Malley, there will be six online showings of the production from 15 to 20 June.

Produced by Sarah Arden and Thomas Moore and FoolHardy Theatre, a percentage of profits will be donated to the Royal Theatrical Fund.

According to press material, "Audio and animation are brought together in this swashbuckling adventure. Expect sword fights, deception and a right royal romance as we take you back to the regal splendour of 17th century France in this exciting, madcap comedy."

Robert Lindsay's many stage credits include The Entertainer, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Me and My Girl, for which he won an Olivier and Tony Award. He is starring in Anything Goes at the Barbican later this year.