Robert Icke to adapt George Orwell's Animal Farm for 2022 tour

A new production of George Orwell's Animal Farm will embark on a UK tour in 2022, it has been announced.

Produced by The Children's Theatre Partnership, the show will be adapted by Robert Icke (The Doctor) with design by multi-award winning creative Bunny Christie and puppetry by Toby Olié (The Grinning Man).

Speaking about the show, Icke said: "I'm thrilled to be working on another of Orwell's seminal classics, and collaborating again with Fiery Angel [who manage the CTP]. I could not be more excited to bring this important and timely story to a broad and diverse audience across the UK, and work alongside two of the industry's most talented artists, Bunny and Toby."

Dates and venues for the tour are to be announced. The piece follows an assortment of farmyard creatures who lead a revolt against their human masters, only for their own post-human society to fall into authoritarian disrepair.