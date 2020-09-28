Rob Houchen, Celinde Schoenmaker and Waylon Jacobs to star in Barn Theatre season

Rob Houchen (Les Misérables) and Celinde Schoenmaker (The Phantom of the Opera) will star in the Barn Theatre's new Sondheim revue show Marry Me A Little.

The piece has musical staging by Sam Spencer-Lane (The Last Five Years, Aspects of Love), set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly and musical direction by Arlene McNaught (SIX). Running from 16 October to 8 November, the revue conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René.

The venue has also revealed that Waylon Jacobs will star in the festive production of Alan Pollock's adaptation of JM Barrie's Peter Pan (21 November 2020 to 3 January 2021).

Both shows are part of the Cirencester venue's new autumn season with a socially distanced audience.